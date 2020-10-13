State College police search for suspects that stole street signs

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for suspects involved in stealing street signs.

These suspects reportedly stole the signs during the early morning hours of Oct. 11. These pictures were taken when the suspects stole a sign on the intersection of Keller Street and Foster Avenue.

Anyone with information on these suspects should contact police.

