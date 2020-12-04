State College police search for Minit Mart theft suspect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking to identify a theft suspect from an incident on Nov. 17.

Police said the person in the photo above went to the Minit Mart on North Atherton Street and stole an employee’s phone. She has shoulder-length hair and was wearing a denim jacket, maroon leggings and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact State College Police at 814-234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip. You can also send them an email at police@statecollegepa.us.

