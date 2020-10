STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a fraud suspect.

Provided by State College Police Department

According to police, the suspect made an unauthorized purchase on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Starbucks located at 232 West College Avenue. The suspect used a victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (814) 234-7150 or at police@statecollegepa.us.