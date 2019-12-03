State College Police respond to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 5:04 p.m. State College Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

It happened on South Atherton Street between Hamilton Avenue and Westerly Parkway. The road is closed as crews respond.

State College Police, along with Alpha Fire Company, Centre Lifelink, were dispatched to the scene.

Police tell WTAJ that the pedestrian was flown by Lifeflight to UPMC Altoona, while the driver was injured. They also say that Atherton could be closed until 8:00 p.m.

Stick with WTAJ News for more information as it becomes available.