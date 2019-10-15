State College Police need help identifying suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are searching for two suspects and need your help identifying them.

The man and woman are wanted for an incident that happened on September 28th, 2019. It was just before 9 pm at the intersection of Locust Lane and East Beaver Avenue.

The two were in a darker colored 4-door sedan with a sunroof, possibly missing a right-rear hubcap.

The man is white, college-aged with a thin build, dirty blonde hair, light eyes, and beteween 5″10 to 6″ tall.

If you have any information about this incident, call State College Police.