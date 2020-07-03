State College police look to identify male suspect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are asking for help in identifying the man pictured as a suspect in tampering with mailboxes.

The man was reportedly at 217 S. Atherton Street on July 1, 2020 and was seen tampering with the mailboxes before he was seen leaving the area on a skateboard and carrying a duffle bag.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.