State College Police Department says they’re following “8 Can’t Wait” Solutions

Policies for police departments across the country are getting scrutinized.

But one local police department says it’s following guidelines created by a national activst group.

Tierra williams is a part of the State College activist group, 320 coalition.

The group formed after Osaze Osagie was shot and killed by police last year in a mental health check.

“I do believe that the unfortunate murder of George Floyd was something that sparked something in this community again to maybe look closer into those actions,” Williams, said.

Osagie charged at police with a knife when he was shot.

That shooting was found to be justified by the Centre County District Attorney.

The State College Police Department says it’s following the national activist group, Campaign Zero’s “8 Can’t Wait” solutions relating to police violence.

The policies include prohibiting chokeholds, utilizing de-escalation techniques, and requiring force only be used in direct proportion to the resistance they’re facing.

They also state that deadly force can only be used to protect human life in the face of an imminent threat of death or serious injury.



“It’s nice to be aware of because campaign zero does a really good job of providing a databased approach, to show that these 8 policies that they have in place, limit some of the incidents that you see, like with George Floyd, Brion Taylor and the like,” Douglas Shontz, Assistant to the State College Borough Manager, said.

Williams, says more needs to be done.

“Either the training is not being done as they say it’s being done or those persons leading it and the follow through is not happening, because persons of color around here do feel a different way than maybe what the numbers show or what is perceived, Williams, said.