State College nonprofit hosts first ever sidewalk sale

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ten Thousand Villages State College will present its first ever sidewalk sale on July 11.
The nonprofit that runs the Centre region’s only fair-trade retailer will be bringing fair trade and vintage goods to their plaza at 1341 South Atherton St. The event will be held from 12 – 5 p.m.
The safe and socially distant event will feature a musical performance by local band Anchor & Arrow. Tigers Eye Vintage Shop and Webster’s Bookstore will be at the event as local vendors.
The musical performance begins at 3 p.m. The musicians will be socially distant from shoppers for the safety of all participants. In accordance with Pennsylvania regulations, all guests are required to wear masks while attending the event.
“These are unprecedented times, especially for a relatively new retailer like Ten Thousand Villages State College. We are so happy the Centre Region has embraced our fair-trade, maker-centered business models, since it’s more important than ever to both support 1,500 artisans around the developing world. But we also see this as a way to build relationships and help other local businesses as Centre County continues to rebuild.”Kieran T. Holland, Executive Director of Ten Thousand Villages