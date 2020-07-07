State College nonprofit hosts first ever sidewalk sale

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ten Thousand Villages State College will present its first ever sidewalk sale on July 11.

The nonprofit that runs the Centre region’s only fair-trade retailer will be bringing fair trade and vintage goods to their plaza at 1341 South Atherton St. The event will be held from 12 – 5 p.m.

The safe and socially distant event will feature a musical performance by local band Anchor & Arrow. Tigers Eye Vintage Shop and Webster’s Bookstore will be at the event as local vendors.

The musical performance begins at 3 p.m. The musicians will be socially distant from shoppers for the safety of all participants. In accordance with Pennsylvania regulations, all guests are required to wear masks while attending the event.