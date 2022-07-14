(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania mayors, including State College’s Ezra Nanes, are joining other democrats in calling out US Senate republican candidate Mehmet Oz.

During a virtual press conference, the group called Oz a “carpet bagger” and showed their support for democratic challenger John Fetterman. “Carpet bagger” refers to a political candidate who seeks election in an area where they have no connections.

Nanes says Oz doesn’t know Pennsylvania well enough to represent the state.

“This US Senate seat is a huge job,” Nanes said. “It will have tremendous impact on Pennsylvanians. It is not a feather in the cap nor a status symbol to be bought as Oz seems to want to do.”

A recent AARP poll says Fetterman is leading Oz by six points.