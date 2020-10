STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man convicted of rape and sexual assault has been sentenced to prison for eight and a half – 20 years.

Nnaemeka Ani, 25, received his sentence on Tuesday. According to police, Ani raped a woman after breaking into her Ferguson Township apartment three years ago.





A DNA test matched evidence from the scene. Police said Ani also broke into more than 10 different apartments at a complex in Ferguson Township in 2017.