State College man faces 20 felony counts of child pornography charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCK PHOTO

A State College man was jailed Thursday after the state attorney general’s office said it found at least 20 images or videos of child pornography on his laptop.

The agency received two tips in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a pornographic image being uploaded to Bing and traced the upload to a Westgate Drive residence, according to the complaint.

Agents from the attorney general’s office, along with Homeland Security Investigations and Patton Township police, issued a search warrant on the residence Wednesday and found pornographic images on Robert Kuhn’s laptop, according to the complaint.

Click here for the full story.

This story is part of a partnership with Centre Daily Times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss