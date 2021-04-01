State College man charged in storming of U.S. Capitol pleads not guilty

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A State College man facing charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot in January is arguing against accusations, despite FBI evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI claims to have found text messages in 26-year-old Brian Gundersen’s cellphone sent before and after the riot.

Court documents show one message was sent just one day before the Capitol was stormed reading he and others “might be able to bum rush the White House and take it over.”

Investigators say Gundersen first admitted to attending the rally, but claims to not have actually gone inside.

A further search of the phone allegedly led investigators to more messages, sent the day after the riot. He’s accused of sharing a picture of members of Congress taking cover during the attack the next day. Leaving out his profanity the complaint says he wrote “look at these scared little (expletive).”

Investigators say another message the following day read “we all stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to take over the government.” Documents say this was followed by “we failed but (expletive) it.”

The criminal complaint also notes a message saying “they might have found me.” This was sent after a photo of Gundersen among rioters wearing his Byram Hills varsity jacked circulated days later.

Gundersen was arraigned yesterday in federal court in D.C. where he pled not guilty.

Legal Analyst Tony DeBoef says he’s not surprised by the plea.

“Because there’s been no final definition of exactly what they think he did. You plead not guilty at this point just in order to get to the point where you do have an opportunity to try and sort things out with the prosecution and get an offer,” said DeBoef.

Gundersen is currently free on personal recognizance but DeBoef says later he will have a choice of going to trial or working out an offer.