STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — You might find State College Mayor, Ezra Nanes, riding his bike around the borough.

“I make it a practice to bike to all of my business in the borough,” Nanes said.

He’s not alone — every day residents of State College can be seen traveling by bike.

‘It gives you another way to get from place to place and allows you to save money on gas and be healthy,” Nanes said.

Local bicycle stores like The Bicycle Shop have seen an increase in bike sales.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in asking for new bikes, especially electric bikes, to get something as an alternative to a car to go into work,” said Adam Schram, a salesperson and mechanic at The Bicycle Shop.

But sometimes — it’s difficult for bikers to ride safely.

“Commuting on roads like Beaver and College Avenue, for example, gets pretty scary at times, even for people who are seasoned like us,” said Schram.

When Nanes became mayor in 2022, one of his goals was to invest in bike infrastructure throughout the borough.

“It’s what allows us to move about by bike in our community,” Nanes said. “We’re always gonna have cars but we need to have lots of different options for how we get around the community because that makes things more convenient, more accessible.”

He’s looking to start in the heart of State College.

“It would be really, I think, wonderful to add more safe biking corridors around the downtown of the borough,” Nanes said.

Some upcoming areas of focus include Calder Alley and Westerly Parkway.

“They’re gonna do a big connector across town on that corridor. That’s gonna be really, a wonderful way for the community to be able to move along Westerly more safely,” Nanes said.

Nanes said investing in this infrastructure will lead to benefits for the community.

“It’s more than just putting in safe corridors for bikes, and making sure that the crossings are safe,” said Nanes. “But it’s also about the wonderful people.”