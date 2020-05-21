State College “Light up the Night”

The State College Athletic Director wanted to find a way to honor Seniors, since they will not be able to have their typical parties and high school graduation ceremony.

Elliot Sheehan, Senior Class President at State College Area High School says he and classmates had plans going for graduation that had to be cancelled.

“It’s been a quite a challenge to be a Senior, because all you want to do is have a graduation and have your parties, hang out with your friends for the last time, but it’s really unfortunate we can’t have that,” Sheehan, said.

Another Senior, Grace Brennan, says they’ve has gone through many changes that most students don’t, like moving in and out trailers during their first two years when the construction project was going on, adjusting to the new security system after the Parkland shooting and now the pandemic.

“I think that overall that’s kinda’ prepared our class for the real world, because I feel like you never know what you’re gonna’ expect and you need to be able to change and adapt a lot,” Brennan, said.

In a typical year, May 20th would be just another day studying for finals for seniors like Elliot and Grace, but in their graduating year the school district decided to honor all seniors with the “Light up the Night” event.

At 8:20, 20:20 military time, the soccer fields across from the high school were lit and the scorboard showed 2020, to honor graduating Seniors, first responders and medical personnel that have worked through the pandemic.

“It was something that has been going on with other schools throughout the State, but we as an Athletic Department, myself and Lauren Krispal felt it was really important to help recognize and celebrate our class of 2020,” Chris Weakland, Director of Athletics for the State College Area School District, said.

Neighborhoods across State College, as well as Medlar Field, Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center all put on their lights to remember our seniors and first responders.

After the event, the school district will post a video on social media from Carolina Panthers Coach and State High alum, Matt Rhule, congratulating the graduates.