STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The borough of State College is cracking down on people who violate its COVID-19 ordinance surrounding masks and limits on gatherings.

This week, police and other enforcement officers started citing people who failed to wear masks and were involved in large gatherings. Six citations have been issued over the past 24 hours, according to police.

The fine for violating the ordinance is $300 in addition to court costs.