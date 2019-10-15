State College entrepreneur makes pitch for closing 100 block of Allen St next Summer

Monday night a State College entrepreneur presented a plan to the borough, which would close down the 100 block of Allen St to traffic next Summer.

The presenter of the Summer on Allen plan, says 22 of the 20 business on the 100 block of Allen Street are in support of shutting down the road next summer. He says transforming the street in a community space would be good for both businesses and families.

Monday night, Brad Groznik, an entrepreneur in State College, showed the State College Borough his plan which would close off Allen St to traffic in State College from May 11th to July 5th.

Groznik said the Boalsburg-based Landscape II Company would be setting up a pop-up park with seating, landscaping, a kid’s play area, as well as a stage for performances on the street.

Council David Brown asked Groznik who he believes would benefit from Summers on Allen.



“I believe that this will create a significant draw downtown for families living in the Centre Region to come and visit downtown in the months of May and June,” Grozink, said. “I believe businesses will see an increase in sales.”

The Centre Foundation got a grant from the Knight foundation, which would pay for the closure.

Groznik said the grant is worth around $100,000.

That would cover things like landscaping, decorating and security guards.

Some council members say this plan would be good for the borough as a whole.

“I think that the loss of a few parking spaces is a drop in the bucket, so I am generally supportive of this idea and I think we should try it out,” Jesse Barlow, Council Member for State College Borough, said.

Others aren’t so sure about its effects.

“I am quite concerned because we are small, we have a tiny downtown and I do think this is probably not the best way to deal with this,” Theresa Lafer, Council Member for the State College Borough, said.