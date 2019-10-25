State College-Delta students take civil rights trip in Alabama

Middle school and high school students from the Delta program in State College, went to different historical spots and museums across Alabama. There, they learned about the history of slavery and racism, and the importance of diversity and racial equity.

Aneuas Smith, a seventh grader at the Delta Program and Nolan Wilson, a twelfth grader, were two of forty students who just came back from week long trip in Alabama.

It’s for their “Bridging Divides” Diversity and Social Justice class.

Aneaus Smith says one of the highlights of the civil rights trip was going to the national memorial for peace and justice in Montgomery.

He said made everything feel real to him.

“I am black and so walking through the memorial and seeing those names on those plates, I could see my family members and people that I cared about and I could see my name,” Smith, said.

It wasn’t just where they went, it was who they met.

“They can meet with activists who have been working for 50, 60 years on these same issues, put that in context and then help them figure out what is their piece of the puzzle, to continue this work that exists in State College today,” McGarry, said.

“We want equity for everyone, not equality, because not everybody needs the same thing, because a regular person walking down the street they might see some stairs and go up, but a disabled person in a wheelchair, they might need a lift,” Smith, said.

As a part of the Bridging Divides class Aneaus and Nolan plan on talking to students at local school about racial equity and about how it’s OK to be different.