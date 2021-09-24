State College craft studio proves everyone can be an artist

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you consider yourself to be an artist or not, Board & Brush in State College makes it easy for everyone to feel like an accomplished crafter.

Specializing in creating fun and unique wood decor projects from scratch, the studio creates private and public workshops that are led by an instructor guiding you the entire way.

Owners, Jena Hosband and Lindsay Nybeck say a lot of people feel intimidated at first considering all of the steps you go through to complete a project. “Some people worry about that before they come in and they say, ‘I have no artistic ability’ — but you don’t need it,” says Nybeck.

Jena and Lindsay say one of the hardest parts is deciding what to make when you register. “It is hard to make a decision cause there’s almost 500 designs I think to choose from so you kind of have to narrow down what you want to make,” says Hosband.

When people register online, they decided what to create and pay for it before they step foot in the workshop. “There’s a lot of prep that goes behind the scenes when we’re getting ready for a workshop – all the stencils have to be edited, printed, there’s a process to actually get them ready for the workshop,” says Nybeck.

Jena and Lindsay both say their favorite part is seeing the sense of confidence people get when they see their finished project. “My favorite part of every workshop is the reveal at the end, when people pull their stencils and the look on their face – how excited they are that, ‘I did this, this is something I did,” says Nybeck.

Board & Brush has many locations throughout the United States, but when Jena and Lindsay visited one in Mechanicsburg, they knew they had to bring the concept to the area.

Board & Brush loves teaming up with local businesses too! Previously, Jena and Lindsay have had Amanda Cruz from The Gourmet Girl come to the studio to do a charcuterie workshop.

Jena and Lindsay both came from healthcare professions, but after raising their kids, they were ready to take on a new challenge, so they opened a Board & Brush Creative Studio in State College.

Students are welcome to bring friends, food, and drinks to the workshop.

Board & Brush is located at 2766 W College Ave, Suite 400 in State College.