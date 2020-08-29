State College councilman resigns, search for interim begins

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Councilman Dan Murphy announced his intention to resign from the State College Borough Council, effective immediately.

Based on the effective date of Murphy’s resignation on Aug. 17, the council must vote to elect an interim council member.

The interim member must be selected by no later than Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The interim applicant selected by the council will serve the remainder of Murphy’s term through 2021.



Only applicants who meet qualifications to hold office determined by the Borough’s Home Rule Charter will be considered.

The council is asking for all who are interested to provide a letter of interest. The deadline to apply is Sept. 8 and the application can be found here.