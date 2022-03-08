CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Council passed a resolution in support of Ukraine at Monday night’s meeting.

The resolution, titled, “A Resolution of the Borough of State College on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine,” was unanimously approved.

It passed in light of recent actions by the Russian government. The resolution also cited the right to “live free from unprovoked violence” and have a nationality as additional reasons it passed. The council also noted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Penn State’s ties to the Ukrainian population.

With the passing of the resolution, the borough council endorsed all actions by the United States Government and the United Nations to provide aid and supplies to Ukraine.

“The Borough Council also endorses the use of targeted sanctions and other economic measures against the Russian Federation, until their military has withdrawn from Ukraine,” said Jesse Barlow, the President of the State College Borough Council.

The council also encouraged residents of State College to send aid to legitimate relief organizations.