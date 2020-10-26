State College Civilian Oversight Board to hold public meeting

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Ad Hoc Police Civilian Oversight Board (COB) Study Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on Oct. 28.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will discuss an overview of the group’s initiatives. The public will also have the opportunity to provide feedback.

The committee previously held public meetings on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, where they discussed the following topics:

Improving public trust

Increasing transparency

Ensure fair and equitable conduct

Ensure an accessible complaint process

Promote thorough and fair investigation

Improve policy

To register for the event, click here.