State College businesses, officials give reaction to PSU students returning in the Fall

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Penn State’s announcement to bring students back to campus in the Fall, business owners in State College are optimistic the local economy could see a resurgence. However, many feel a cautious approach should be taken in the downtown area, as a spike in Covid-19 cases (with 40,000-plus more people converging in the area) could put Centre County back in the yellow or red phase.

An empty Penn State campus should see a return to vibrancy in the Fall. Student foot traffic from campus is certain to find its way to Downtown State College.

“We’re talking 20-thousand or so that live in or around the downtown district…and it’s more than that because it’s also their parents the families that come back,” said Rob Schmidt, Executive Director, of the Downtown State College Improvement District.

Schmidt added that State College is no different than a factory town, except that State College’s version of factory is Penn State. He feels bringing back the students is the first step to getting the downtown economy back to where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Some businesses, 80 to 90 percent of their business is based on student activities,” he said.

This applies to The Tavern Restaurant, located across the street from Main Campus.

“I’m so happy,” Owner Pat Daugherty said when asked how he feels about the return of students.

Daugherty said students aren’t just a main part of his customer base, but also serve as a majority of his wait staff.

“Our dining room staff is basically 95% student employees… in fact now we’re only open five nights a week now because we don’t have enough back,” he said. “I’m in the group of people that depends on students, we always have.”

Daugherty said he’s optimistic students will “do the right things” to ensure Covid-19 doesn’t spread throughout campus and the State College area.

Schmidt said he hopes for the same… indicating that all downtown businesses (to his knowledge) are requiring masks and social distancing.

However, outside on the street, Schmidt said he’s seen mixed scenes…with some students social distancing…but not everyone.

“There isn’t a lot of social distancing among them… I just don’t know how realistic it’s gonna be to not have the students travel in herds,” Schmidt said.

He’s pushing for students to follow CDC guidelines on both sides of College Avenue.

State College Borough is working on a social awareness and responsibility campaign to send a similar message to returning students.

“It’s not just wash your hands, it’s not just wear a mask, it’s that buy-in part of it that you’re part of a community–every individual action is key to us keeping it safe,” said Dougas Shontz, Assistant to the Manager for State College Borough.

He added: “As soon as you cross College Avenue, you’re in our community, visiting our downtown restaurants and apartments.”

Penn State acknowledged that if Covid-19 cases grew on campus, they have plans in place to go back to online classes (with the potential for campus to close). PSU did not list the specific threshold for the switch to online classes, but said they’re prepared for necessary changes.

The university said there will be consequences for students on campus who fail to follow requirements for wearing a mask and social distancing.