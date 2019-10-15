State College Borough votes for police department to be assessed

Monday night, the State College Borough council voted to allow an independent group to look into the State College Borough Police Department.

This is after an autistic man, Osaze Osagie was shot and killed by State College Police in March during a mental health check.

For $60,000 the International Association of Chiefs of Police will take 6 months to evaluate the State College Borough Police Department’s practices and policies.

“To take a look at how we look at race, how we look at mental health,” Evan Myers, President for State College Borough, said.

The National League of Cities Race, Equity and Leadership is also looking at the how the borough deals with racial and mental health issues.