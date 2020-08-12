State College Borough Police reviewed

The State College Borough Council released the results of an independant evaluation of the State College Police Departments procedures.

The borough hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct the evaluation, after the officer involved shooting death of Osaze Osagie.

That shooting happened during a mental health call in march 2019 when Osagie charged at an officer with a knife.

A third party investigation found the officers were justified in the incident.

Despite that at the borough council meeting Tuesday, representatives from the IACP, went over the report and said there are a number of recommendations for the department.



“To have these recommendations, both general and specific, as they relate to community engagement, improved accountability, improved transparency and the promotion of impartial and equitable policing, I think are going to be really instrumental,” Deanna Behring, State College Borough Council member, said.

The end of the report gives recommendations to the police department to improve the policing environment, internal accountability and amending the wording in their policies, such as use of force.