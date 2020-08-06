State College Borough ordinance on masking is signed, read the final version of the ordinance

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–Late Tuesday evening State College Borough Council unanimously approved a masking/social distancing ordinance. Thursday, the ordinance was signed and took effect.

The ordinance states anyone who does not wear a mask inside any public building “open to the public” could be fined $300.

Anyone who does not mask when with six feet of someone outside could receive a $300 fine.

As of Thursday evening, State College Police did not release an enforcement plan for the ordinance.

State College Borough said they will emphasize education of the ordinance before issuing citations.

Below is a full copy of the final ordinance.