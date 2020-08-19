State College Borough Councilman unexpectedly resigns

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–At Monday evening’s State College Borough Council meeting, Councilman Dan Murphy unexpectedly resigned.

Murphy’s surprise resignation took effect at the end of Monday’s meeting. He cited the toll his position took on his physical and mental health as the reason he left council.

Council will have 45 days to vote on a replacement for Murphy, who’s term ends in 2021.

The only thing required by borough charter is that a council member “be qualified and a registered voter in the borough.”

Borough Council President Jesse Barlow said it’s probable the borough will look for applicants to give a “five minute pitch” on why they are qualified. Following this each council member will nominate candidates for the position. The first nomination to receive four votes will fill Murphy’s seat.

Currently there is no timeline for when applications for interim council member will be released.

Below is the statement given by Murphy at Monday’s meeting:

“On the night I was elected I said let’s get to work, and that work has given me the opportunity to get to know this community and those who live and work here better. I will be forever grateful for the trust State College has placed in me.

At the same time, that has taken an incredible toll on my physical and mental health, something I had not totally appreciated until the death of my father in May. I have always believed that our community deserves our best. I cannot apply that standard to others without applying it to myself. I believe the best thing I can do for State College right now is to step aside. My hope remains that this body continues to work toward shaping a more inclusive, equitable and just State College. I wish you the best in those continued efforts.

It has been an incredible opportunity and privilege to serve State College.With my resignation I know that I leave much unfinished. That would likely be just as true at the end of my term though this no doubt feels more abrupt.

To my neighbors and friends, thank you for your support, encouragement and trust. I so wish I had the words to string together to share my thoughts on serving you these past few years, but words seem to reliably fail me as of late, so please know I did not come to this decision lightly. It may be tempting to view this decision strictly within the context of the current issues we face and I cannot fault you for that. But please know I have always appreciated your feedback, your attempts to hold me accountable and your advocacy.”

Murphy, age 38, is the director of Student Orientation and Transition Programs at Penn State