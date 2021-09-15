State College Borough Council opposes 2020 election audit

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Borough Council unanimously endorsed a letter from its president, to oppose Senator Jake Corman’s plans to audit the 2020 election.

Council president Jesse Barlow calls the audit unnecessary, especially after the commonwealth has already audited it twice and certified the results. He also adds, that the Department of Homeland Security called the 2020 election the most secure in history.

With no foundation to investigate, Barlow says he fears that the integrity of future elections will be compromised and the right of all eligible voters to vote in PA infringed upon.

“Senator Corman has done a number of services for this bureau and I deeply appreciate them and I don’t want to discount them. But this forensic audit is a disservice to the bureau and the commonwealth. It’s based upon a lie told by people who would rather suppress votes than win them,” said Barlow.

Barlow’s letter recommends that the investigation be stopped and the audit committee disbanded. It will be sent to Senator Corman, Cris Dush, state representatives and the governor.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

