State College Borough Council Moves forward with Community Oversight Board plans

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College Borough Council is moving forward with plans to form a Community Oversight Board.

The board was a demand of the 3/20 Coalition, and was included in a resolution recently passed by the borough in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

At Monday’s council meeting, they unanimously approved the creation of a committee to assist council in establishing the Oversight Board.

The committee will have until the beginning of October to provide a final report to council with recommendations for who should be on the board, and what exactly the board will do.

The committee will be comprised of subject matter experts, police civil service commission members, and at-large community members (who are appointed by the president of borough council).

Eligible at-large committee members must live in the coverage area of State College Police, including State College Borough, Harris Township, and College Township.