State College Borough Council discusses sharing police department funds

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — State College Borough Council members are looking for ways to share funds from the police department and other services that will help officers and community members. Co-chair of the 3/20 Coalition, advocating for Osaze Osagies justice says it’s not enough. Nanre Nafziger says tonight’s council meeting was very disappointing, adding “we reject all calls for an increase in the police budget. We’re actually calling for a 2 million dollar cut in the police budget to fund social services, including mental health services.” This would also include helping residents with better housing.

Some members of the State College Borough Council are looking to help by getting better community response services. State College Chief Of Police, John Gardner says “we want to put greater emphasis on community involvements and solving problems and less dependence on police to solve noncriminal matters.” This would result in decreasing the amount of sworn-in officers from 62 to 58. Council Member, Peter Marshall disagrees saying “when you knock off officers, it doesn’t get any better. It gets worse. The one thing we do not want to happen here is when a resident calls for police presence they have to wait 10 or 15 minutes.”

The borough council will hold another meeting on Monday, December 7th. It will allow for public comment.