State College Area School District’s finished construction projects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Monday, was the opening of the new building for the State College Area School District’s Delta program, or alternative learning school building, as well as several large projects at State College Area High School, said.

The superintendent tells WTAJ the Delta Program’s new building construction, helps provide a better learning environment.

“In the Delta facility, it was designed with their school community in mind, and their voice is all over the footprint of that facility,” Robert O’ Donnell, Superintendent for the State College Area School District, said. “The center of the classrooms is a community space, where their all-school meetings happen.”

State College Area High School has opened their new school bus port system, library, music room, two gymnasiums and fitness room.

The school district hopes the high school’s auditorium will be finished by mid-September.