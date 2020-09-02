State College Area School District will not shift to remote learning yet

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After talk of possibly switching to remote learning, the State College Area School District will continue with in-person instruction for now.

Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said that since the first day of school on Aug. 26, there are still no known confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.

“To be clear, we are going to continue with in-school learning while we further evaluate the parameters in our plan but it’s safe to say that we are taking it day-by-day right now,” O’Donnell said in a letter addressed to parents and guardians.

O’Donnell said that if schools are still safe, which the district still believes to be true, they are committed to providing in-person learning for as long as they can.

O’Donnell will be asking the school board on Wednesday night to allow for a reevaluation of the closure protocols in the district’s health and safety plan.

