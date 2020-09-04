State College Area School District goes remote for one week

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area School District will switch to remote learning for the week of Sept. 8-11, the district announced on Friday.

The district said in a Facebook post that they reached the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s substantial level of community transmission for COVID-19, which is the highest level.



“Furthermore, according to the health department’s early warning dashboard, Centre County has the second-highest incidence rate in the state per 100,000 residents during the most recent seven days,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said.



The district is currently working on a return-to-school plan that would include specific guidelines allowing students to safely resume in-school learning, according to O’Donnell. The district will announce on Sept. 11 if they are able to be back in the building the week of Sept. 14-18.



O’Donnell said that moving forward, the goal is to operate on a week-by-week basis with the decision for the next week made on Fridays.



“By any measure, this is an extremely disappointing turn of events, but our faculty and staff are among the best in the state and they will do their best to provide students with engaging and challenging learning experiences,” he continued.

More information can be found on the district’s website.