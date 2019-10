Starbucks is making sure its customers can keep up with the news of the day.

The coffee giant is offering free digital news in its stores.

The content comes from the wall street journal, USA Today, the Seattle Times, Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel and the New York Daily News.

Company officials say they’re also looking for other opportunities to provide news to its customers.

This move comes shortly after Starbucks removed physical newsstands from its stores.