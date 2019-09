ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s official! Starbucks has opened its new store location that’s been built in Park Hills Plaza on Plank Road!

The building, which is hard to miss as you drive by it, finally brings a Starbucks Drive-thru to Altoona.

The store, and drive-thru will reportedly be open Monday-Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.