Starbucks hosts after holiday “Pop-up parties”

(WTAJ) – Need a pick-me-up after the holidays? Starbucks has the cure.

The coffee giant doesn’t want the festivities to end so, select locations are hosting “Pop-up parties” through the end of the year.

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1-2 p.m. local times.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to’s.

The locations will change so, Starbucks has a website to help.

Check out starbuckspopup.com each day through December 31st to see which stores are hosting parties that day.