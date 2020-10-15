UPDATE: Standoff brings police, coroner to Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, PA (WTAJ) – A standoff that first started Wednesday evening, and continued into Thursday morning, brought police and the coroner to a home in Clearfield.

UPDATE: Christopher A. Kanouff, 48, of Clearfield, was charged by state police on Wednesday with multiple counts of assault, including aggravated assault. On Thursday morning the case was dismissed, with the reason cited as the defendant was deceased.

KANOUFF, 48

He was on state parole for a 2018 guilty plea in Clearfield County on charges of stalking, terroristic threats, and harassment related to an ex-girlfriend and was sentenced in Nov. 2018 to 12 months to 3 years, according to online court records.

He was released from state prison on December 19, 2019, according to the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole’s website.

It’s still unclear at this time what sparked the police standoff and what transpired overnight.

First called sometime after 5 p.m., multiple departments and emergency responders made their way to the 800 block of Daisy street. They surrounded a home where a man reportedly barricaded himself in.

Clearfield County emergency dispatch says the situation is being handled by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Clearfield County Coroner was called to the scene early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story… Stay with WTAJ for the latest.