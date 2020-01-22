St. Patrick’s Elementary School To Host Open House Amid Catholic Schools Week

Catholic Schools week is approaching, and our Morgan Koziar was live at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Newry checking out their programs and speaking with parents, students, and staff about the school.

The school is currently studying the Australia, following the wildfires and devastation that have hit the country. National Australia Day is this Thursday, so Steve Wilson has created a special day filled with fun ways to learn about the nation and their traditions. Our Morgan Koziar got to take part of trying one of the popular snacks – Vegemite. Vegemite is a thick, dark brown spread that is made from yeast extract. Steve has his students try the spread on some crackers. And let’s just say Morgan was not a fan.

The students at St. Patrick’s Elementary School have a lot of options when it comes to extra curricular activities – one of those groups is Odyssey of the Mind, a creative, problem solving competition that allows students to work together and build life long skills. The students demonstrated an example of one of the competitions, and talked about what they love about the organization.

The 6th grade students challenged Morgan to a game of Jeopardy! on the topic of Ancient Rome. The class has been reviewing the lesson in class for the past three weeks.

St. Patrick’s Elementary School is having an open house during Catholic Schools Week on Saturday February 1st from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. The school is located at 731 Patrick Ln, in Newry.