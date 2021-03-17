St. Paddy’s Day Beer Tour to help local breweries

CENTRAL Pa. (WTAJ) — As restaurants gear up for St. Paddy’s Day, one local organization is helping some breweries bring in more traffic.

The Startup Alleghenies program assists area entrepreneurs, some of which include new breweries.

This year they’re launching a St. Patrick’s Day Beer Tour with 6 local breweries throughout Bedford, Blair, Somerset, and Cambria counties.

Starting Wednesday, people are encouraged to visit each brewery and ask for a secret passcode to win a prize.

Co-owner of Iron Pint Brewery, Ross Diehl says “We’re hoping it drives people here, and maybe people that didn’t know about us will see what we’re all about, grab a beer, enjoy it and tell their friends.”

Debbie Prosser of Startup Alleghenies says ” Everybody’s getting anxious to get back out and do that safely. These are great places to go and try out some really good beer. They all have unique environments so it’d be a really good thing to do for Saint Patrick’s Day or any day.”