St. Mary’s woman holding prom gown collection drive for disadvantaged teens

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you happen to have some old prom dresses tucked away in your closet, one St. Mary’s woman is holding a prom gown collection drive for disadvantaged Kentucky teen girls.

It started back in 1995 when Laura Kuntz, a retired kindergarten teacher of 40 years, joined a volunteer group to help build homes in Beattysville Kentucky.

There Kuntz says she met girls who wanted to attend prom but couldn’t because they couldn’t afford a dress.

Since then Kuntz has been buying and collecting prom gowns for over 15 years, so that girls are given the chance to feel pretty and dance the night away on that special night.

“I think basically it’s just knowing the struggles that they have and just wanting to give the girls an opportunity to experience something that you and I and people in our area have that opportunity to experience every year,” said Kuntz.

Kuntz says she collects dresses all year but will be driving them down at the end of March.

The number to donate is: 814-781-3613