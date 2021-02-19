St. Marys Pharmacy to hit 7,000 mark in vaccine distribution come Sunday

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One local Elk County pharmacy is celebrating after administering 5,000 Covid-19 vaccines to the community.

But their work isn’t done. Come Feb. 21, St. Marys Pharmacy will be holding another clinic, where they expect to hit the 7,000 mark in distribution.

According to owner Frank Straub, it wouldn’t be possible without the communities support as over 150 community members have volunteered to help make the clinics happen. Still, around 16,000 remain on the waitlist.

While the pharmacy says they were initially receiving the amount of doses they were requesting, that number has recently dwindled.

“A lot of providers, not us….but a lot of providers were using second doses as second doses, so that caused kind of a tsunami so now they cannot fix the second dose problem so they’re talking about extending to 42 days to the second doses. They’re talking about limiting supplies,” said Straub.

Along with that challenge, the pharmacy says they have yet to receive this weeks shipment due to weather.

Still come Sunday, the pharmacy says snow, rain or shine, they will be vaccinating.