St. Marys Pharmacy receives Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – The UPS man made a special delivery to St. Marys Pharmacy in Clearfield this week.

“The staff was very excited to see the vaccine on the dolly,” said director of pharmacy Molly Beimel.

Unboxing the vaccine not only revealed Moderna, but a renewed hope.

“We have hope that this pandemic can end soon,” said Beimel.

According to Beimel the pharmacy is following the CDC’s phased distribution approach. This means that long term care, assisted living facilities and healthcare workers will receive the vaccine first.

Along with St. Marys healthcare workers, over 100 residents and staff at a local nursing home rolled up their sleeves for the vaccine.

Beimel says it was important to immediately get the vaccine to the elderly as they are at high risk for the virus.

While St. Marys is in phase 1A of distribution of the vaccine, they hope to move to phase 1B in early Januaray if approved by the CDC and Department of Health.

This would allow the vaccine to be available to the general population.