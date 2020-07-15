St. Mary’s native takes command of Winn Army Community Hospital at Fort Stewart, Ga

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTAJ) — U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Stewart will host a virtual change of command ceremony, 8 a.m. July 16 at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart.

The change of command is between the outgoing commander, Col. Michelle Munroe, and incoming commander, Col. Julie J. Freeman, a native of St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania.

Col. Julie Freeman

Col. Michelle Munroe

Munroe became the first female commander of Winn Army Community Hospital on July 13, 2018, and has led the hospital’s efforts in providing community support through tornadoes, Hurricane Michael, and the coronavirus global pandemic.

Freeman assumes command following her previous assignment as the Assistant Deputy for Medical Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs); Medical Surgical Department Chief at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The event, following Centers for Disease Control coronavirus mitigation guidelines, will observe social distancing guidelines as well as facemasks policies. The event will be broadcast live at www.Facebook.com/Winncares.