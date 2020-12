ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is in jail after allegedly selling crystal meth to undercover police officers.

Jacob E. Pfingstler, 28, of St Marys, has been charged with methamphetamine delivery and possession by state police for the alleged sale of 1/8 ounce of meth on Jan. 16, 2019.

After months of narcotics investigations, police arrested Pfingstler after he allegedly sold an undercover officer meth for $250.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 5 of 2021.

