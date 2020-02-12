SRO, parent, talk about new federal website-made for school safety

The Trump Administration says the new federal website, “schoolsafety.gov” was designed after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which happened two year ago this week.

It was made to help school administrators, police officers and parents know how to respond to threats, and if something dangerous does occur at school.

Twelve-year-old David Shirokey, from Hawk Run, Clearfield County, works on his Michael Jackson impersonation every day after school.

During the school day his mother Maria Irwin is constantly checking her phone, making sure she’s not getting an alert from her son’s school, about a safety threat.

She says in this day anything can happen, even where kids should feel safe.

“It’s scary,” Irwin, said. “As a parent, it’s really scary because you worry what’s going to happen.”

Monday, the Federal Commission on school safety, established by the Trump Administration, launched “schoolsafety.gov”.

It’s a website providing teachers, administrators and law enforcement with resources for situations ranging from cyber bullying, to mental health to safety, to emergency planning.

Bob Mann is a school resource officer for Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School.

He says he appreciates schools who have been through specific situations being listed as a resource on the website.

“It’s nice where you can go on there and find resources available to you and reach out to people that have maybe already had an act of violence at their school and see how they not only handled it, but after how they healed and how they get back to what they consider normal again, Mann, said.



“I think it’s a really good idea, then we can go back and see how they can help us,” Irwin, said.