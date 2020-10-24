Sportsbeat Week 7: Bellwood-Antis hangs on against Bald Eagle, advances to district semis

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) – The top-seeded Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils held off a pesky eighth-seeded Bald Eagle Friday night 35-21 to advance to the District 6 Class 2A semifinals.

The Blue Devils took a 21-7 lead with just seconds left until halftime, but Bald Eagle stormed back with 14 unanswered, before Bellwood would go onto score the final 14 points of the game.

Both teams dealt with a power outage at Memorial Stadium, when some of the lights went out, delaying the game by about a half hour. Bellwood-Antis advances to play the winner of Central Cambria and Richland.