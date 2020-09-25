Sportsbeat Week 3 – High School Football Scores for Sept. 25

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Week 3 of WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT. Keep up to date with High School football scores in our region. Refresh this page for updates.

Be sure to come back at 11:45 p.m. when Sportsbeat with Jordan Tracy and Jack Wascher will be LIVE right here on WTAJ Plus.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Glendale 0Bellwood01st
Huntingdon 0Tyrone01st
Central 0Philipsburg-Osceola01st
Northern Bedford 0Moshannon Valley01st
Blacklick Valley0Berlin01st
Bishop-Guilfoyle0Somerset01st
Bishop McCort 0Richland01st
Cambria Heights 0Penn Cambria01st
Conemaugh Valley 0Portage01st
Central Cambria0Johnstown01st
Shade 0Windber01st
Juniata Valley 0Everett01st
Williamsburg 0Tussey Mountain01st
Claysburg-Kimmel0Southern Huntingdon01st
Cumberland Valley 0Altoona01st
Karns City0Brookville01st
Punxsutawney0DuBois01st
Hollidaysburg 0Palmyra01st

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss