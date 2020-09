Tonight, Huntingdon hosted Philipsburg-Osceola.

In the first quarter, the Bearcats’ Tyson Cook picks off this pass and takes it into P-O territory.

Later, Darin Harman hits cook in the endzone for the score – doing it on both ends!

The Mounties are looking strong tonight though, Hunter Weistosh with some nice game for the Mounties.

Philipsburg-Osceola takes the win, 35 to 20.