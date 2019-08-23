Sportsbeat: Week 1 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 1 of high school football! Below you can find a list of scores throughout our region.
|Road Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|Altoona
|7
|Hollidaysburg
|35
|Halftime
|Mt. Union
|0
|Huntingdon
|6
|Halftime
|Northern Bedford
|0
|Central
|21
|2nd
|DuBois
|7
|Clearfield
|7
|2nd
|Windber
|24
|Conemaugh Twp
|0
|1st
|Jersey Shore
|28
|Bellefonte
|7
|1st
|United
|0
|Northern Cambria
|12
|1st
|Somerset
|0
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|14
|2nd
|Tyrone
|15
|Bellwood-Antis
|7
|Halftime
|Tussey Mountain
|27
|Claysburg
|0
|Halftime
|Westmont Hilltop
|8
|Bedford
|8
|2nd
|Forest Hills
|0
|Chestnut Ridge
|28
|Halftime
|Everett
|x
|Juniata Valley
|x
|x
|Glendale
|x
|Williamsburg
|x
|x
|Phillipsburg-Osceola
|15
|West Branch
|7
|Halftime
|Johnstown
|34
|Central Cambria
|0
|2nd
|Carrick
|x
|Bishop Carroll
|x
|x
|Fairfield
|x
|Penns Valley
|x
|x
|Richland
|7
|Bishop McCort
|0
|Halftime
|Portage
|x
|Blacklick Valley
|x
|x
