Sportsbeat: Week 1 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 1 of high school football! Below you can find a list of scores throughout our region.

Road TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Altoona 7Hollidaysburg35Halftime
Mt. Union0Huntingdon6Halftime
Northern Bedford0Central212nd
DuBois7Clearfield72nd
Windber24Conemaugh Twp01st
Jersey Shore28Bellefonte71st
United0Northern Cambria121st
Somerset0Bishop Guilfoyle142nd
Tyrone15Bellwood-Antis7Halftime
Tussey Mountain27Claysburg0Halftime
Westmont Hilltop8Bedford82nd
Forest Hills0Chestnut Ridge28Halftime
Everett xJuniata Valleyxx
GlendalexWilliamsburgxx
Phillipsburg-Osceola15West Branch7Halftime
Johnstown34Central Cambria02nd
CarrickxBishop Carrollxx
FairfieldxPenns Valleyxx
Richland7Bishop McCort0Halftime
PortagexBlacklick Valleyxx

Tune in at 11:10 p.m. to WTAJ for highlights. Then tune in at 11:45 p.m. on www.wtajplus.com for even more high school football coverage.

