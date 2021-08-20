Sportsbeat Preview | Bishop McCort Crushers

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Coming together as a team is a challenge for any team, in any sport.



This year, the Bishop McCort Crushers had to not only do that, but also welcome in a bunch of new faces of guys they don’t even go to school with!



Bishop McCort combined with Bishop Carroll for a Catholic School co-op.

McCort will absorb Carroll players and three coaches from the Carroll staff joined. But so far, head coach Tom Smith said the transition has been smooth.



The Crushers have a new offensive coordinator with a solid O-Line and running backs, they hope to be able to move the ball more.



With good speed on defense, the Crushers are looking forward to the combination of the McCort and Carrol kids.

“Some unique challenges,” said Tom Smith. “This merger happened four days before the beginning of football camp, so we found out we didn’t have enough uniforms, so we had to scramble to get uniforms for kids. We didn’t have enough helmets, so we had to get helmets made and a lot of equipment things that needed to be done and that’s all great and we’ve been able to do that. The important thing is those kids have a home to play football and we’re really excited to have them and they are really gelling together much more smoothly than I had thought through this process. It’s really been something where our kids realized what they could do for us, and they’re realizing what we could do for them. And so, it’s really been a mutual respect among teammates and it’s going very very well.”

Bishop McCort hits the road for week one at Forest Hills.