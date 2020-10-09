Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Clearfield vs Central

(WTAJ) — Both teams are entering our game of the week undefeated. Central has a record of 4-0 and Clearfield is at 2-0.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Roaring Spring Athletic Field.

Follow us on Twitter @WTAJNews for play-by-play coverage.

SCORE: Central 13 Clearfield 7

First Quarter: Central gets on the board immediately with a pass from Jeff Hoenstine to Hunter Smith. They lead 7-0.

Second Quarter: Clearfield starts out the second quarter but doesn’t manage a first down. Central will take over at their own 9-yard line.

Carries by Hoenstine, Parker Gregg and a pass to Hunter Smith allow Central to make their way down the field. At the 19, Hoenstine throws a pass to Devon Boyles who is waiting in the endzone. PAT is no good. Central leads 13-0.

Clearfield starts at their own 39. Billotte passes to Jake Lezzer, who is forced out of bounds to get Clearfield down to Central’s 34-yard line. Billotte runs the ball into the endzone on a QB keep. Extra point is good and Clearfield is on the board. Central leads 13-7.